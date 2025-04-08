Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 800 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,461,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,264,000 after buying an additional 476,756 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,548,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HCA opened at $329.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.18 and a 200-day moving average of $338.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.