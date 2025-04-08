Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.