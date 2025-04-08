Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $41,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after purchasing an additional 591,757 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,485,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Brookfield by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 152.67 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

