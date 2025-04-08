Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 4,405 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Altria Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 936,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 349,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

