Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.69. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

