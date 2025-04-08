Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 373.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,561,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,709,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after buying an additional 2,648,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $355,569,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,216,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,461,000 after acquiring an additional 319,478 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.40 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

