Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Radius Recycling has a dividend payout ratio of 576.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $808.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $642.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.94 million. Analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radius Recycling in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Radius Recycling

About Radius Recycling

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.