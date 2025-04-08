Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,092.67).

Kevin Troup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Kevin Troup bought 20,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,203.67).

LON:BGS opened at GBX 101.85 ($1.30) on Tuesday. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 91.41 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.89. The firm has a market cap of £284.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.67 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 101.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.06%.

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

