Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SPE opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.