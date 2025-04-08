Begbies Traynor Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 10th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BEG opened at GBX 96.03 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. The firm has a market cap of £152.90 million, a PE ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.87. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.08 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.41).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 148 ($1.88) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

