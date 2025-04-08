Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.11

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 99.1% increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 65.68 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.43. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 49.42 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.46 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of £39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 71 ($0.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.78) to GBX 71 ($0.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 62.40 ($0.79).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLOY

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 11,338 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £7,936.60 ($10,102.60). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.