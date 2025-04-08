Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $506.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $583.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

