Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 193,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 62,022 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 129.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 13.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,200,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

