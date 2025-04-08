13,120 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,017,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,239,000 after purchasing an additional 418,040 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,092,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after buying an additional 192,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after buying an additional 179,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,000.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $589.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.90. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

