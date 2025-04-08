16,963 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 319,164 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.4% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 904,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 386,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENX. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

