Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,516,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 442 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $120,847.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,907.78. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $116,328.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,235.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $310.52 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.26.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

