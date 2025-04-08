Capula Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,672 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $992.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

