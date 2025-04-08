Capula Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,672 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:COUR opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $992.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $13.90.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
