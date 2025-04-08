Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 483,068 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 483,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,000. Air Transport Services Group accounts for about 0.1% of Capula Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,377,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,146,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,720,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,990,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

