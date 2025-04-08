Capula Management Ltd Takes $576,000 Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 63.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $6,784,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALY opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BALY. Barclays dropped their price target on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

