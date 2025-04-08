Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini accounts for about 0.9% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 215,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,450,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after buying an additional 179,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

