Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 7,947 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.2% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,383,000 after buying an additional 126,512 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $403.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.96 and a 200 day moving average of $459.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

