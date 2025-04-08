Renaissance Group LLC Sells 11,836 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 146,621 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $283,039.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,801.88. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,976.07. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 809,806 shares of company stock worth $30,923,658. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.