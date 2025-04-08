Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $340.95 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

