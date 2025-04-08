Ibex Investors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. e.l.f. Beauty makes up approximately 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELF opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

