Ibex Investors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. e.l.f. Beauty makes up approximately 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance
NYSE:ELF opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELF
Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty
In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Will CrowdStrike’s Goodwill Strategy Pay Off in Revenue Gains?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Can NIO Overcome U.S.-China Tariff Headwinds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.