Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment trust reported GBX 3.21 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aurora Investment Trust had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 90.50%.

Shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.65. Aurora Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 197.63 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 276 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of £248.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.

