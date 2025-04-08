Capula Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,586 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 889,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PlayAGS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Price Performance

AGS stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $492.41 million, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.88. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $12.16.

About PlayAGS

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $102.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

