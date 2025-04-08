Capula Management Ltd Purchases 507,949 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Capula Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 544.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,949 shares during the period. Zuora makes up 0.0% of Capula Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Zuora were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Zuora by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,302,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zuora by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,357,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,026 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP raised its stake in Zuora by 598.4% during the 4th quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,095,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $12,400,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Zuora

About Zuora

In related news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 19,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $194,105.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,146 shares in the company, valued at $240,735.62. The trade was a 44.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

