Capula Management Ltd Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Capula Management Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 151,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

