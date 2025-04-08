DG Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.34 Million Investment in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Magnera makes up about 2.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Magnera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAGN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Magnera in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Curt Begle acquired 23,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $507,311.28. This trade represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 20,000 shares of Magnera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnera in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Magnera Stock Performance

Shares of Magnera stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Magnera Corp has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $517.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Magnera Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

