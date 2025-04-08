Bank of Montreal Can Buys 12,353,441 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12,090.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,353,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $244,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ET opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

