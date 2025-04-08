Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.74.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $867.83 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $968.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $878.26. The company has a market cap of $371.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

