Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 22.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Sun Communities Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE SUI opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.11%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.