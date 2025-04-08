Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 111,586 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 195.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.