FIL Ltd Acquires 2,269,652 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269,652 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.2% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,231,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,644,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,041,000 after acquiring an additional 356,798 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 70,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.35. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.