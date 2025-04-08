FIL Ltd Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,681 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 0.9% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,003,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Stock Down 1.0 %
PGR opened at $255.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $201.34 and a one year high of $292.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.73.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $264.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $234,044.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,329.23. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $142,324.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,983 shares in the company, valued at $969,024.07. The trade was a 12.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
