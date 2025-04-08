Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

