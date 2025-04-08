Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 167,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

