Aviva PLC Sells 98,505 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,505 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,448.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.96 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

