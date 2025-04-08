iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IWM stock opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

