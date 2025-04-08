Wrapped Bera Price Reaches $3.85 (WBERA)

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Wrapped Bera token can currently be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00004873 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bera has traded down 47.4% against the dollar. Wrapped Bera has a total market cap of $79.06 million and approximately $29.88 million worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79,044.58 or 0.99966339 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,076.28 or 0.98741743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Bera

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. Wrapped Bera’s official website is berachain.com. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain.

Wrapped Bera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 4.1690057 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $33,654,114.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bera using one of the exchanges listed above.

