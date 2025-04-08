FIL Ltd Has $436.86 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319,843 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of West Fraser Timber worth $436,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after buying an additional 73,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.18 and a beta of 1.21. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -609.52%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

