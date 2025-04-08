FIL Ltd Trims Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,481,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,229,673 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $487,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Glj Research upped their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 132.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.