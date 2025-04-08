Shelton Capital Management Sells 578 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

BKNG stock opened at $4,244.68 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,748.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4,761.84.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,351.41.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

