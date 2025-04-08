Global Dollar Trading Up 0% This Week (USDG)

Global Dollar (USDG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Global Dollar has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Dollar Profile

Global Dollar’s genesis date was October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 240,206,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481. The official website for Global Dollar is globaldollar.com. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar.

Buying and Selling Global Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 240,206,398.587001. The last known price of Global Dollar is 1.00019624 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,186,212.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

