Shelton Capital Management Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 443,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,560,000 after buying an additional 38,261 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $565,306,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,794.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,035.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,964.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.