Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.53. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 61,248 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 5.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 374,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 99,408 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

