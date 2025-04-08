Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.53. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 61,248 shares traded.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 5.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can NIO Overcome U.S.-China Tariff Headwinds?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Dow’s Nuclear Gamble: A Bold Step in Turbulent Times
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.