Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.53. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 61,248 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 5.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 374,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 99,408 shares in the last quarter.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.