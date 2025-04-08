Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-B) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.86. 1,629,455 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Down 6.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

