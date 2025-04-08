EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13.37 ($0.17). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 13.08 ($0.17), with a volume of 4,553,203 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

EnQuest Price Performance

EnQuest Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £300.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

About EnQuest

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

Further Reading

