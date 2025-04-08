Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 43,266 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $77,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $116.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

