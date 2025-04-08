Cannell Capital LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,156,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in CarParts.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 78,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 26.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $588.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million.

PRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

